Austin Power Outage Information

The potential for strong, damaging winds brings the potential for power outages. The links below will take you to individual power providers for information related to outages.

Is your provider missing from the list? Email us and let us know.

What to do when your power goes out

The Red Cross has some helpful tips to follow in the event of a power outage:

Use flashlights NOT candles

candles Be aware of carbon monoxide dangers if you use a generator

FOOD SAFETY

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible; you want to keep as much cold air inside as you can. A refrigerator can keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours if the door remains closed.

Eat perishable foods from your fridge first, then move on to non-perishable floods.

Electrical Safety

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment

Turn off or disconnect appliances

Turn off your air conditioning system

Leave one light turned on so you know when power comes back on