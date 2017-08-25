Austin Power Outage Information

The potential for strong, damaging winds brings the potential for power outages. The links below will take you to individual power providers for information related to outages.
- Austin Energy | Tap Here
- Oncor | Tap Here
- Pedernales Electric Cooperative | Tap Here
- Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative | Tap Here
Is your provider missing from the list? Email us and let us know.
What to do when your power goes out
The Red Cross has some helpful tips to follow in the event of a power outage:
- Use flashlights NOT candles
- Be aware of carbon monoxide dangers if you use a generator
FOOD SAFETY
Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible; you want to keep as much cold air inside as you can. A refrigerator can keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours if the door remains closed.
Eat perishable foods from your fridge first, then move on to non-perishable floods.
Electrical Safety
- Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment
- Turn off or disconnect appliances
- Turn off your air conditioning system
- Leave one light turned on so you know when power comes back on