Austin Power Outage Information

KXAN News Published:
Power outages for Williamson County.

The potential for strong, damaging winds brings the potential for power outages. The links below will take you to individual power providers for information related to outages.

Is your provider missing from the list? Email us and let us know.

What to do when your power goes out

The Red Cross has some helpful tips to follow in the event of a power outage:

  • Use flashlights NOT  candles
  • Be aware of carbon monoxide dangers if you use a generator

FOOD SAFETY

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible; you want to keep as much cold air inside as you can. A refrigerator can keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours if the door remains closed.

Eat perishable foods from your fridge first, then move on to non-perishable floods.

Electrical Safety

  • Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment
  • Turn off or disconnect appliances
  • Turn off your air conditioning system
  • Leave one light turned on so you know when power comes back on

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s