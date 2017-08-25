APD seeks public help in locating missing 75-year-old man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after family members noticed an elderly man was not at his home Friday afternoon.

Family members of 75-year-old John Alexander reported him missing at 12:43 p.m. Friday in the 12200 block of Arboles Circle, according to a news release from APD.

Neighbors say they saw the elderly man get onto a bus at 8:30 a.m. Friday. He is described as a 220 pound, 5’7” black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a tan button-down shirt, blue jeans and black crocs, according to a news release.

Detectives and family members say they are concerned for his welfare due to his medical conditions and Friday’s forecasted weather conditions.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 9-1-1. Residents can also call the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.