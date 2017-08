AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin School District is one of many across Texas preparing for the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Friday morning people filled sandbags at the AISD service center to prevent flooding at area schools.

Two AISD facilities could also be activated as evacuation sites — the Delco Activities Center and the Lyndon B. Johnson Early College High School.

KXAN’s Jorge Rodas is live on The CW Austin as those in Travis County prepare for possible flash floods.