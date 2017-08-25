Abbott: Be prepared and heed warnings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texas in the path of Hurricane Harvey to finish their preparations and carefully consider evacuating to a safer location.

Abbott said state agencies have shifted their focus to supporting evacuees in cities across Texas. State parks will be open free of charge for evacuees as well as numerous shelters across the state. Call 1-800 RED CROSS to find a shelter location nearest to you.

Abbott also asked President Donald Trump for a “Major Disaster” declaration which would immediately free up money and federal resources to help manage the situation facing the State of Texas.

“Granting this request will provide Texans the additional resources needed to protect themselves, their property and rebuild their lives if necessary after Hurricane Harvey,” Gov. Abbott said. “I spoke with President Trump yesterday and am confident that he will move quickly to grant this request and provide the people of Texas with everything they need to recover from this storm. I want to continue to encourage Texans to take this threat seriously, heed warnings from local officials, and do all they can to prepare as the state of Texas works to ensure we are in the best position to respond to urgent needs following this storm.”