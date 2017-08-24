UT All American Nwanebu is guest on More Than the Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number one ranked UT volleyball team opens the season on Friday at Florida. Longhorn All American Ebony Nwanebu stopped by More Than the Score to talk about back to back losses in the NCAA title game, trying to get to a 6th straight Final Four and some of her personal struggles.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.