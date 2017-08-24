Before you concentrate too much on the style of the dress, first focus in on the type of torso you have because according to Image Empowerment Expert Eve Michaels, once you know your torso type, it’s the key to dressing successfully and in the most flattering way. You can book an appointment with Eve Michaels for styling, empowerment and shopping advice by calling 512-766-7467 or go to ImageEmpowermentByEveMichaels.com.

Sponsored by Eve Michaels. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.