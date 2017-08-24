The Key to Dressing Successfully

By Published:
Eve Michaels
Eve Michaels

Before you concentrate too much on the style of the dress, first focus in on the type of torso you have because according to Image Empowerment Expert Eve Michaels, once you know your torso type, it’s the key to dressing successfully and in the most flattering way. You can book an appointment with Eve Michaels for styling, empowerment and shopping advice by calling 512-766-7467 or go to ImageEmpowermentByEveMichaels.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Eve Michaels. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s