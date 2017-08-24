Suspect in deadly Uvalde bus crash pleads not guilty

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a church bus in March and killed 13 people pleaded not guilty Thursday in court.

Jack Dillon Young, 20, was arraigned on 28 felony charges including manslaughter and intoxicated manslaughter. A preliminary report accuses him of looking at a text message when the collision happened. It also states he crossed over the solid white line more than two dozen times, crossed the solid yellow lines 15 times, drove over the grass on the side of the road multiple times.

His pickup drove into the wrong lane and crashed into the church bus around 12:20 p.m. on March 29 on Highway 83, just north of Concan, Texas, according to the report.

The bus had 14 church members on board. They were returning from a retreat in south Texas.

Young admitted to police that he had been taking a number of prescription medications and investigators found several of those pills as well as marijuana in his pickup at the scene.