Storm forecast could impact weekend events

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Tropical Storm Harvey could bring high winds and flooding rain to central Texas this weekend. The storm could have an impact on outdoor events planned for this weekend.

In Austin, the storm is forecast to move in on the final day of PRIDE Week, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community. The Austin PRIDE Festival is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens. The PRIDE Parade, which draws thousands of participants and spectators, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday along Congress Avenue in downtown Austin.

PRIDE Week organizers are watching the forecast, but they’re optimistic that the events will go on. “We’re not worried about a little rain storm in the gulf,” organizers said in a social media post. “We are monitoring the weather, rain or shine we WILL HAVE PRIDE!” the post continued.

Several outdoor events could be affected by rain this weekend. Friday night brings women’s college soccer games both at the University of Texas and Texas State University. Several high school football teams are also holding scrimmage games on Friday night. Watch KXAN and KXAN.com for the latest information about Harvey and its impact on central Texas.

OUTDOOR EVENTS – FRIDAY:

Vista Ridge XC Invitational from 8 to 11 a.m. in Cedar Park

UT Women’s Soccer vs Little Rock at 7p.m. at Mike A Myers Stadium

Texas State Women’s Soccer vs A&M Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Soccer Complex

Gillespie County Fair in Fredericksburg (Thursday through Sunday)

High school football scrimmages:

5 p.m. — Austin at Georgetown

6 p.m. — Manor at McCallum (House Park)

6 p.m. — Anderson at McNeil

4 p.m. — Hutto at Reagan (Nelson Field)

OUTDOOR EVENTS – SATURDAY:

Austin Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens

Austin Pride Parade at 8 p.m. at 12th & Congress to 4th Street

Lockhart Invitational Cross Country Meet from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lockhart City Park

Gillespie County Fair in Fredericksburg (Thursday through Sunday)

OUTDOOR EVENTS – SUNDAY:

Make-a-Wish Superhero Fun Run at 7 a.m. at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Paddle for Puppies at 7:30 a.m. at 2418 Stratford Drive (Lady Bird Lake)

Gillespie County Fair in Fredericksburg (Thursday through Sunday)