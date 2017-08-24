Harvey wind speeds about 15 mph away from becoming hurricane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As coastal areas of Texas find themselves under a Hurricane Warning, flooding and rain are the main concerns for southcentral Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey could strengthen over the next 24 hours into a hurricane as it heads through the Gulf of Mexico. It is projected to make landfall on the Texas coast north of Corpus Christi between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

Reconnaissance planes report maximum sustained winds increased to near 60 miles per hour as of 7 a.m. Harvey will become a hurricane if sustained winds reach 75 mph. Harvey is also expected to increase in speed as it moves northwest over the next two days.

Fayette and Caldwell counties will be under a Flash Flood Watch from Friday to Sunday, which could be expanded if Harvey lingers. Significant flash flooding could be possible depending on how the storm moves.

There is a Hurricane Warning in effect for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda. And from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande there is both a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for north of Magorda to High Island. There is a Storm Surge Warning from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The exact path of the storm is still developing, but if it stalls over land it could create issues, including 10″ to 12″ of rain in some locations, with less expected the farther north and west from Harvey. In the KXAN viewing area, the maximum amount of rain could be 12″ with isolated totals up to 15″.

The most significant tropical storm locally in recent memory affected Central Texas in 2010. Tropical Storm Hermine brought 14-16″ of rain in Williamson County and 7″ at Camp Mabry. Three people died at low-water crossings.

In anticipation of Harvey, Gov. Greg Abbott has preemptively declared a State of Disaster for numerous counties along the Texas coast.

Preparing for tropical weather

Tropical systems bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Central Texas. To help residents prepare for storms, the state launched the Texas Emergency portal which offers a variety of resources for planning.

TexasPrepares.org offers a simple, step-by-step guide walking you through planning, building a disaster kit and staying up to date.

For parents, FEMA has a great checklist to help you be ready in the event of an emergency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has a detailed guide to help make plans in the event of flooding.

Potential power outages

The potential for strong, damaging winds brings the potential for power outages. The links below will take you to individual power providers.