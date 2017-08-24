Red Cross seeking volunteers to help with Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re available to volunteer, the Red Cross says it urgently needs volunteer shelter workers and they’re offering last-minute training this Friday as Hurricane Harvey is set to approach the Texas coast.

In case evacuees end up seeking shelter in Central Texas, the Red Cross said it’ll need volunteers to help work the temporary shelters.

New and first-time volunteers are encouraged to come to Friday’s training. There are numerous times to choose from.

Volunteer Training

Friday, Aug. 25

American Red Cross Serving Central Texas

2218 Pershing Drive, Austin, TX 78723

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Noon – 1:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If you have leadership experience, you can get training to be a shelter manager.

Shelter Managing Training:

Friday, Aug. 25

AISD Performing Arts Center

1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Austin, TX 78723

8:00 a.m. – Noon

Volunteers are encouraged to visit redcross.org/volunteer and fill out the volunteer application before they attend the training, but it is not required. Computers will be available on-site for volunteers to complete their intake process during training.

For more information, call 1-800-928-4271.