Recent category 3 hurricanes in Texas

A Category 3 hurricane has the potential for significant loss of life and damages. A Cat 3 has sustained winds of 111-129 mph.

During the 2016 hurricane season, four storms reached major hurricane strength (category 3 or higher). Hurricane Matthew was the first category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic since Felix in 2007. Matthew ended up making landfall along the Georgia coast as a category 1. Even as a category 1 in the U.S. Matthew was responsible for 34 deaths in America.

The last Category 3 hurricane to hit the Texas coast was Hurricane Rita in 2005. According to the NHC, Rita maintained Category 3 status up to the time of landfall of the center, which occurred at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2005 just east of Sabine Pass, near the Texas-Louisiana border. Rita weakened after making landfall, remaining a hurricane for less than six hours.

The last hurricane to make direct landfall along the Texas coast was Hurricane Ike in September of 2008. Hurricane Ike peaked as a Category 4 but once it made landfall near Galveston Bay, it was a Category 2. But Ike wreaked havoc in Houston, dumping close to 19 inches of rain. Downtown Houston sustained significant wind damage.

In regards to Central Texas, the last tropical storm that brought significant damage was Tropical Storm Hermine in September 2010. Hermine made landfall in northeast Mexico but as it started moving across Texas, it brought torrential rainfall and damaging winds. Some areas of Central Texas saw 10-15 inches of rain with the remnants of Hermine.