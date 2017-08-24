Preparing for tropical weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tropical systems bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Central Texas. To help residents prepare for storms, the state launched the Texas Emergency portal which offers a variety of resources for planning.
TexasPrepares.org offers a simple, step-by-step guide walking you through planning, building a disaster kit and staying up to date.
For parents, FEMA has a great checklist to help you be ready in the event of an emergency.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has a detailed guide to help make plans in the event of flooding.
- Family Emergency Communication Guide (PDF)
- Emergency Plan for Parents or (PDF)
- Emergency Plan for Kids or (PDF)
- Emergency Plan for Commuters (PDF)
- Pet owners PDF
Potential power outages
The potential for strong, damaging winds brings the potential for power outages. The links below will take you to individual power providers.
- Austin Energy | Tap Here
- Oncor | Tap Here
- Pedernales Electric Cooperative | Tap Here
- Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative | Tap Here