Preparing for tropical weather

Bottled water being sent to Corpus Christi (Nexstar Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tropical systems bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Central Texas. To help residents prepare for storms, the state launched the Texas Emergency portal which offers a variety of resources for planning.

TexasPrepares.org offers a simple, step-by-step guide walking you through planning, building a disaster kit and staying up to date.

For parents, FEMA has a great checklist to help you be ready in the event of an emergency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has a detailed guide to help make plans in the event of flooding.

Potential power outages

The potential for strong, damaging winds brings the potential for power outages. The links below will take you to individual power providers.

