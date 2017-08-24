Navy identifies dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified one sailor who died and nine others who remain missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said the 22-year-old grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father.

The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following Monday’s collision. Two Texans, Abraham Lopez and John Henry Hoagland III, are among those who disappeared. The Navy says other missing soldiers were from Missouri, Maryland, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Illinois.

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a statement Thursday that he hopes Texans will keep the families of the sailors in their prayers.

“These two brave men represent the best Texas has to offer, putting their lives on the line to selflessly serve their country,” Abbott wrote.

The collision tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s suspended rescue efforts.