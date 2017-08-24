More than 15,000 customers affected in Round Rock power outage

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Power outages in northwest Round Rock are affecting more than 15,000 customers, according to Oncor.

The outage is reportedly on both sides of Interstate 35 and north of Texas 45. Oncor said it should have power restored by 12:30 p.m. It did not specify what caused the power outage.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that all traffic lights between I-35 and Mayfield Ranch Road on Farm to Market Road 1431 are affected. Drivers should treat these intersections as four-way stops.