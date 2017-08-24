Man shot to death at north Austin apartment identified

Related Coverage Man shot to death in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating its 21st murder of the year after responding to a shooting about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Palo Santo Apartments in the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Benson Briseno with a gunshot wound. Briseno died at the scene.

Officials say all parties involved in the incident remained at the scene and there is no threat to the general public, according to a news release.

Witnesses and those involved in the incident will continue to be interviewed by homicide detectives, who are also consulting with the Travis County District Attorney’s office.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy and the investigation remains open.