Man shot to death at north Austin apartment identified

By Published:
Man shot to death at 1809 W. Rundberg Ln. on Aug. 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Davis)
Man shot to death at 1809 W. Rundberg Ln. on Aug. 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating its 21st murder of the year after responding to a shooting about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Palo Santo Apartments in the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane.

Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Benson Briseno with a gunshot wound. Briseno died at the scene.

Officials say all parties involved in the incident remained at the scene and there is no threat to the general public, according to a news release.

Witnesses and those involved in the incident will continue to be interviewed by homicide detectives, who are also consulting with the Travis County District Attorney’s office.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy and the investigation remains open.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s