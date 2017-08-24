KXAN’s David Yeomans is tracking the storm in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN’s in-house hurricane expert, David Yeomans, is along the coast in Rockport to track Hurricane Harvey as it makes landfall over the next 24-36 hours.

Yeomans reports on what he’s seeing in the area, which is under a mandatory evacuation.

The people we’ve run into here are a mix of fearful and stubborn. Some are lining up at the gas stations and getting out as quickly as possible before the weather turns bad, while some of the longtime locals insist they can weather the storm.

The mayor of Fulton, a small neighboring town, insists that everyone heed the mandatory evacuation orders. Sitting with a first responder at dinner, they both agreed that they would rather everyone leave town now than force them to risk their own lives during the height of the storm when people need to be rescued.

The weather has been beautiful on the coast. Sunshine, seagulls, and a steady 10-15 mph breeze from the northeast — part of the large-scale rotation around the center of Harvey, still 300 miles out to sea.

Yeomans will be LIVE from the coast on KXAN News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.