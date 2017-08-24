Harvey forces New Braunfels ISD to push back first day of school

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Students in New Braunfels ISD will get an extra day of summer as the district decides to push back its school start date because of Hurricane Harvey.

There will be no school on Monday, Aug. 28, according to a release. The first day of school should be Tuesday, Aug. 29.

“We see this weekend’s weather as the perfect storm. We are informing you today, so you will have more time to make any arrangements necessary due to this change,” New Braunfels ISD officials wrote in a release.

The school district said it felt it was necessary to push back the first day of school because some of the facilities in the district will be used as evacuation sites.