Greg Kelley to address Cedar Park City Council

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Two days after his jail release, Greg Kelley is preparing to address the Cedar Park City Council Thursday night.

A group supporting Kelley and claiming his innocence, The GRK Foundation, posted the following on their Facebook page:

“Come join us tonight at 7pm for our standing appointment with the Cedar Park city Council… Greg Kelley will hope to address the council directly during the time provided for citizen comment!”

Kelley was released on bond Tuesday after spending three years of a 25-year sentence in prison for a child sexual assault conviction involving an in-home daycare. He is still considered a suspect, along with two others, in the case which is now under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

During an Aug.10 council meeting, various friends and Kelley’s mother called on council members and the city manager to fire Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix. The comments came after Williamson County District Attorney Sean Dick and an investigator with the Texas Rangers called into question the original child sexual assault investigation.

The president of the Cedar Park Police Association came Chief Mannix’s defense and commended his leadership.

Following the public comments of the Aug. 10 meeting, the council voted to call on an outside firm to conduct an independent review of the Cedar Park Police Department’s policies and procedures.

