Fleeing Harvey, 90 Rockport elderly evacuated to Bee Cave nursing facility

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — Fleeing Hurricane Harvey, a caravan of 90 elderly and fragile people moved north Thursday night to the skilled nursing facility Park Manor in Bee Cave. All of the residents were evacuated from Gulf Point Plaza nursing facility in Rockport; Park Manor Bee Cave is their sister nursing home.

There’s a welcome sign already displayed and it’s not every day Johnielle Johnson, director of nursing, has to turn a therapy gym into a bedroom for 14. Spaces are marked off for beds, equipment and more.

“A little station in between so they can have their medication set up,” said Johnson showing their makeshift housing area.

The other 76 evacuees will be in bedrooms after some people who lived there doubled up. This skilled nursing facility usually holds 80. Now they have to care for 150.

Johnson wants to make sure everything is seamless. “That their transition to care is smooth. That we don’t have any break in care from where they came from to here,” said Johnson.

“We’re going to be doubling over night so we have to pull all the resources available,” said Park Manor administrator Cory Hawkins.

The best case scenario is the evacuees return on Monday. If the storm leads to damage, they’ll work to find family and long term places for them to stay.

“We had a plan that we were able to execute to get those folks out of harm’s way and weather the storm up here in beautiful Austin,” said Hawkins.

The reason for the move is to unclog hospitals in South Texas that could be filled.

“Life is unpredictable, but what is predictable is how we treat others,” said Johnson.

More than 100 staff members at Park Manor Bee Cave will be working overtime through the weekend to make sure everyone is cared for.