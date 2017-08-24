Fayette County prepares for Harvey to bring potential flash flooding

Related Coverage Harvey wind speeds about 15 mph away from becoming hurricane

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Fayette County are gearing up for the effects of a possible hurricane and warning residents to use caution as they travel this weekend.

Fayette County will be under a Flash Flood Watch from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Friday and reach the Texas coast between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Officials warn areas that traditionally flood in Fayette County could do so this weekend and they are reminding drivers to “turn around and don’t drown.” People should also be prepared for potential power outages and have emergency supplies handy, such as water, medications, canned food and a first aid kit. The County also recommends people charge their cell phones and fill up on gas before the storm arrives.

People can register to receive alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org and check on closed roads by going to ATXFloods.com.

The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management called a meeting for 3 p.m. Thursday in the Fayette County Agricultural building so leaders can discuss how to proceed and prepare for heavy rain and high wind.