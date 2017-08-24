Customers making a beeline for goods at HEB’s across Austin-area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you thought you were going to make a trip by the grocery store to make sure you didn’t run out of milk during Hurricane Harvey, you weren’t the only one with that great idea.

Many HEB stores in the Austin-area had to put up signs to ration the water they had on hand. One KXAN viewer sent in a photo of the sign at the HEB in West Lake stating customers were limited to four water cases. The shelves were already empty by Thursday night.

HEB said on Twitter that its stores will do what they feel is appropriate during emergency water shortages.

A KXAN viewer who stopped off at the HEB in Kyle waited in a massive line. She said she was in line for 20 minutes and still hadn’t gotten to the cashier.

Even though Central Texans are far from the coast, they’re still making sure they’re prepared when Harvey decides to visit. HEB has closed a few stores along the Gulf Coast region in order to make sure their customers and employees stay safe.