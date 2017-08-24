Cowboys' Elliott likely to make preseason debut vs Raiders

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott walks the field between drills during an NFL training camp football practice at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely to make his preseason debut against Oakland in what figures to be the 2016 NFL rushing leader’s only game until after his suspension over a domestic violence incident.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday he was leaning toward Elliott playing against the Raiders on Saturday night. And he said the plan would be similar to Elliott’s only exhibition appearance as a rookie, when he had seven carries for 48 yards on 14 snaps at Seattle last year.

Elliott faces a six-game suspension after the NFL concluded he used physical force against his girlfriend at the time last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where Elliott starred for Ohio State. An appeal hearing is set for next week.

