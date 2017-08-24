Blue Bell introduces new ‘Banana Split Sundae’ flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new flavor, "Banana Split Sundae," on Aug. 24. (Courtesy Blue Bell Ice Cream)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Bell Ice Cream hopes its new flavor will make people go bananas — and just in time for National Banana Split Day on Friday, too.

The company announced Thursday it released a new flavor called “Banana Split Sundae,” with a banana ice cream base and filled with crushed pineapple, maraschino cherries, chopped roasted almonds and swirls of strawberry and chocolate sauces.

The flavor is available in stores as of Thursday.

Blue Bell also released a new flavor back in July for National Ice Cream day. “Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch” is a vanilla ice cream filled with chocolate-coated pretzels, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate.

