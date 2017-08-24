Austin TxDOT crews head south ahead of Tropical Storm Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Tropical Storm Harvey moves closer to Texas, the state is expected to raise its preparedness level.

TxDOT crews out of South Austin are packing up to mobilize ahead of the storm. About two dozen crew members will migrate south to a staging area in San Antonio. There they will learn where to go when the storm hits land.

Crews will take 4 Gardalls — machines used to pick up large debris like fallen trees — as well as two loaders and several support vehicles, including pickup and mechanic trucks.

They’ll have a good idea of the storm they’ll face because of advanced storm tracking technology. Meteorologists today can now get high-definition satellite images every minute or so. The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio station in New Braunfels uses those images to warn people.

“We have a lot of the same tools that we had even just 10 years ago, like weather models that predict where the storms go, satellites to monitor from space, and even radar which monitors a lot of the rainfall and the rain bands,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Paul Yura.

He says a new satellite orbiting the earth today is helping track Harvey. NASA launched the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R, or GOES-R, last November. The weather satellite gives Paul and his team information much faster than even the radar outside their office

“When I started my career 20-plus years ago, we were getting a satellite image once an hour and it was two hours old,” Yura said. “Now I’m sitting here looking at a screen that we’re getting one minute images that are one minute old. It’s quite extraordinary.”

The technology allows more accurate storm tracking, and advanced radar technology allows better rainfall estimates.

“Time is of the essence. The quicker we can see things on radar and on satellite now, the quicker we can get those weather warnings out,” Yura said.

As for Austin’s TxDOT crew, roughly two dozen will be heading south. We’re told they expect to be there for at least five days.

