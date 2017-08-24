Austin-area first responders prepare for Harvey’s potential wrath

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All first responders in Central Texas are on standby as everyone waits to see what Hurricane Harvey does after it makes landfall.

The Austin/Travis County Emergency Operations Center says as of 2 p.m. Thursday, there have been no requests to activate the Capital Area Shelter Hub Plan, which would provide shelter assistance for people who need to evacuate due to Harvey. However, if shelters are requested by the state, notifications will be sent out.

The Austin Independent School District tells KXAN LBJ High School and the Delco Center are two buildings that are cleared to be shelters, in case they are needed.

The center is not currently activated at this time, but Austin and Travis County staff are monitoring the situation in case the EOC does need to be activated. Other agencies are also doing the same.

Preparing for tropical weather

Residents of the 10-county Capital Area Council of Governments should take time now to sign up for emergency alerts that are sent to their cell phones and computers. Just sign up your phone number at http://www.warncentraltexas.org.

To help residents prepare for storms, the state launched the Texas Emergency portal which offers a variety of resources for planning.

TexasPrepares.org offers a simple, step-by-step guide walking you through planning, building a disaster kit and staying up to date.

For parents, FEMA has a great checklist to help you be ready in the event of an emergency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has a detailed guide to help make plans in the event of flooding.