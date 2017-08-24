$758.7M Powerball jackpot largest ever single-ticket win

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (AP/KXAN) — The $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket and the second-largest total prize amount in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million. Two people in Texas picked 5 of the numbers to snag $1 million, and 33 people picked four numbers and the Powerball to get $50,000 prizes.

The lucky numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Lottery officials initially announced the jackpot winning ticket was sold in Watertown, Mass., but it was actually sold in Chicopee, Mass.

The $700-plus million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2016, three people shared the largest total prize amount in U.S. history worth $1.6 billion.