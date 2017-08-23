$1M lawsuit after car plunges from parking garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman who drove off of the seventh story of a downtown Austin parking garage last month is suing the owner of the garage and its management.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Christi Bowmer is seeking more than $1 million in damages after suffering “physical injuries, physical pain, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish and medical expenses.” The suit also asserts that Bowmer’s husband, Jay Bowmer, has suffered serious damages from the crash, including “mental anguish, lost earnings, loss of household services, and loss of consortium.”

Bowmer says her foot slipped off of the brake and hit the gas, causing her BMW to go through the cable barriers that run along the open-air edges of the Littlefield Garage. It landed on an SUV parked in an alley on Brazos Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

The lawsuit claims that GTT Parking, L.P., Premier Parking of Tennessee, LLC and Weitzman Management Corporation failed to safely maintain the garage, even after a similar accident occurred less than a year before.

The suit alleges the defendants knew the garage wasn’t safe and ignored laws that require parking garage owners to provide proper barriers to keep drivers safe, stating the cable barrier was “dangerous, dilapidated, and in need of serious upgrade and repair at various locations within the garage” at the time of Bowmer’s crash.

Bowmer is requesting a trial by jury.

