WATCH: Woman strategically hiding stolen bottles of liquor

KXAN Staff Published:
Woman caught on camera stealing numerous bottles of liquor from a store in Shreveport, La. (NBC News)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KXAN) — Police in Shreveport, La. released surveillance video of a woman who managed to steal numerous bottles of booze from a liquor store last Friday.

The cameras captured the woman coming into the store and initially, she started putting bottles in her purse. But as she continued “shopping,” she started hiding bottles in her pants and even her top.

As she left the store, she put one bottle on the counter and walked out.

Police say there may be more than one person involved in the theft.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the individual in this video.

