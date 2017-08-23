Thrall police officer rescues pets from burning home

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A home in Thrall is a total loss following a morning fire that may have started in the kitchen.

A Thrall police officer was driving near Railroad Avenue and Neill Street around 10:30 a.m. when he saw smoke. He told KXAN he knew the woman who lived there and started breaking windows in the house because he knew she had pets.

The officer was able to get one dog and three cats out, but a second dog is still missing. The officer says he thought he saw it come out of the house, though.

The woman was not home when the fire broke out. The Red Cross is assisting the woman who lives there

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.