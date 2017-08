AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews have found the body of a man who got swept near Longhorn Dam Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they responded to the 2800 block of East Cesar Chavez around 4:10 p.m. for a man who had been reported missing in the Colorado River for at least 5-10 minutes.

Austin police say the man was swimming near the flood gates when he went under. It is not clear which side of the dam he was on.

Crews recovered the body just before 5 p.m.