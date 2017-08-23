Suspected hit-and-run victim actually died in a shooting

Related Coverage Pedestrian hit, killed in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was run over by a car on Sunday in north Austin actually died of a gunshot wound, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office. This marks the 20th homicide in the city this year.

Austin police officers originally got a call about a potential hit-and-run on 8930 Galewood Dr. around 3:18 a.m. Police and EMS responded and despite life saving efforts, the victim died at the scene. Police report Valente Garcia-Hernandez, 35, had “obvious vehicle trauma” on his body.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation Monday after the medical examiner discovered Garcia-Hernandez had a gunshot wound.

Detectives identified 28-year-old Gustavo Sandoval Linana as a suspect, and he is now wanted on a 1st degree murder charge. They believe he left for Mexico after the shooting.

APD asks anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.