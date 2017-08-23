State readiness level increased to prepare for Tropical Depression Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to increase its readiness level as Tropical Depression Harvey heads toward the Texas coast.

Harvey is expected to reach the Texas coast by Friday and could make its way into Southcentral Texas. The National Weather service issued numerous watches Wednesday morning.

At 7 a.m. the SOC went from a “normal” alert level of IV to “increased readiness” at level 3, according to a release from the governor’s office. Thursday at 7 a.m. it will be upgraded again to a level II “escalated response conditions.”

“As the State Operations Center increases its readiness levels, I also encourage Texans in the storm’s path to make their own emergency preparations, heed warnings from local officials, and avoid high water areas,” Abbott wrote in a release. “I ask that all Texans keep those in the Gulf Coast region in their thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this severe weather event.”

The following state resources are making preparations for a response to the tropical depression:

Department of Information Resources

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

State Auditor’s Office

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force One)

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas Attorney General’s Office

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Commission on Fire Protection

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Texas Department of Agriculture

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Texas Department of Insurance

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Education Agency

Texas General Land Office

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Military Department

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster