State readiness level increased to prepare for Tropical Depression Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to increase its readiness level as Tropical Depression Harvey heads toward the Texas coast.
Harvey is expected to reach the Texas coast by Friday and could make its way into Southcentral Texas. The National Weather service issued numerous watches Wednesday morning.
At 7 a.m. the SOC went from a “normal” alert level of IV to “increased readiness” at level 3, according to a release from the governor’s office. Thursday at 7 a.m. it will be upgraded again to a level II “escalated response conditions.”
“As the State Operations Center increases its readiness levels, I also encourage Texans in the storm’s path to make their own emergency preparations, heed warnings from local officials, and avoid high water areas,” Abbott wrote in a release. “I ask that all Texans keep those in the Gulf Coast region in their thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this severe weather event.”
The following state resources are making preparations for a response to the tropical depression:
- Department of Information Resources
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- State Auditor’s Office
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force One)
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas Animal Health Commission
- Texas Attorney General’s Office
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Commission on Fire Protection
- Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Texas Department of Agriculture
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
- Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
- Texas Department of Insurance
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Texas Education Agency
- Texas General Land Office
- Texas Health and Human Services Commission
- Texas Military Department
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster