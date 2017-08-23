Some Aqua Water customers under boil water notice

KXAN Staff Published:

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in southwest Bastrop County and get their water from Aqua Water need to boil their water before consuming it.

The boil water notice was issued late Wednesday night due to a water main break that caused the system to experience a loss of pressure. Aqua Water Supply says the loss of pressure may have allowed harmful microbes to enter the water supply.

Customers who are impacted by this live in zone 8, which is mainly the Cedar Creek area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Once repairs are made and the water is cleared for usage, Aqua Water will let customers know when the notice is lifted.

Zone 8 is the area affected under the boil water notice -- most of southwest Bastrop County.
Zone 8 is the area affected under the boil water notice — most of southwest Bastrop County.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s