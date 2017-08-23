Some Aqua Water customers under boil water notice

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in southwest Bastrop County and get their water from Aqua Water need to boil their water before consuming it.

The boil water notice was issued late Wednesday night due to a water main break that caused the system to experience a loss of pressure. Aqua Water Supply says the loss of pressure may have allowed harmful microbes to enter the water supply.

Customers who are impacted by this live in zone 8, which is mainly the Cedar Creek area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Once repairs are made and the water is cleared for usage, Aqua Water will let customers know when the notice is lifted.