Slain Houston officer’s son, 5, gets police escort to school

TOMBALL, Texas (AP) — Dozens of police officers escorted a Houston-area boy to his first day of kindergarten in place of his officer father who was struck and killed in 2011 while investigating a traffic accident.

Some officers were on horseback Tuesday to escort 5-year-old Kevin Will Jr. to Wildwood Elementary School in Tomball. The boy’s mother earlier sent a text asking if some officers could come to her home and help walk her son to school as he started kindergarten.

Houston police Officer Kevin Will died in May 2011 after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of an unrelated wreck. His wife was pregnant at the time.

Records show the driver of the vehicle that struck Will pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.