San Marcos CISD prepares for new school year, more students

By Published:
San Marcos CISD teachers prepare for new school year. (KXAN photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District teachers are preparing for full classrooms as students return to school next Monday. For the past three years, the district has seen steady growth at all of their campuses.

The district reports it had around 7,700 students enrolled for the 2015-2016 school year, this year it is prepared to exceed 8,000.

“We knew students were going to come into our district and we’re prepared for them,” said SMCISD executive director of communications Andrew Fernandez.

In May, the district passed a $107.3 million bond that will go towards renovating and upgrading campuses. The district says the decision to pass the bond will help them with future growth.

“We’ll see additions at mostly all of our elementary campuses, and our middle school campuses come May 2018,” said Fernandez. “We’re ready for the growth.”

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon explores how the growth will impact classrooms tonight on KXAN News at 6.

