AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 1:40 p.m., they received a 911 call for a disturbance involving a weapon in the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane, which is in between Metric Boulevard and North Lamar Boulevard.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a man in his 20s is dead at the scene.

