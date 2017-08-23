Man hit, killed along US 183 near airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is dead following an auto versus pedestrian collision along US 183 sometime this morning, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

EMS was notified of a body on the side of the road, north of McKinney Falls Parkway, at 7:13 a.m. when someone called to report a body on the side of the road.

Austin Police tell KXAN they suspect the man was hit by a car because of debris in the area.

The outside lane of Southbound Highway 183 is closed while police conduct an investigation.