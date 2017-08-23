Lake Travis ISD bus damaged in crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lake Travis Independent School District school bus with no school children on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at Bee Creek Road near Barnett Glen Road. A spokesperson for the district said another vehicle hit the bus. A photo from a KXAN viewer shows the front driver side of the bus with extensive damage.

The bus driver had already finished their route and was headed back when the crash happened. No major injuries were reported in the crash.

Earlier in the day, an Austin ISD school bus was t-boned by a driver who police say ran a red light.