Lake Travis ISD bus damaged in crash

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Lake Travis ISD school bus involved in a crash on Bee Creek Road on Aug. 23, 2017. (Report It: Jeffrey Palermo)
Lake Travis ISD school bus involved in a crash on Bee Creek Road on Aug. 23, 2017. (Report It: Jeffrey Palermo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lake Travis Independent School District school bus with no school children on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at Bee Creek Road near Barnett Glen Road. A spokesperson for the district said another vehicle hit the bus. A photo from a KXAN viewer shows the front driver side of the bus with extensive damage.

The bus driver had already finished their route and was headed back when the crash happened. No major injuries were reported in the crash.

Earlier in the day, an Austin ISD school bus was t-boned by a driver who police say ran a red light.

Lake Travis ISD school bus involved in a crash on Bee Creek Road on Aug. 23, 2017. (Report It: Jeffrey Palermo)
Lake Travis ISD school bus involved in a crash on Bee Creek Road on Aug. 23, 2017. (Report It: Jeffrey Palermo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s