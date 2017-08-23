KXAN anchor Shannon Wolfson will say goodbye to viewers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shannon Wolfson will be leaving KXAN News after the upcoming November ratings period.

Shannon has decided to focus more time on family, traveling and pursuing other professional aspirations.

“If I were to continue in TV news, I’d be staying right here at KXAN. This is one of the strongest news operations in the country, and I have been so lucky to be an anchor at KXAN,” Shannon explained. “I would like to thank my KXAN family and our loyal viewers for the incredible support.”

Shannon started at KXAN in 2006 as reporter and 9:00 p.m. anchor, then moved to full-time investigative reporter, and then became main evening anchor in 2013. She has received an array of accolades for her work, including a 2016 regional Emmy recognizing her as the state’s top anchor, as well as winning “Best Anchor” in 2016 by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Association. Wolfson was named “Television Personality of the Year” in 2015 from the Alliance for Women in Media. She’s also been recognized for her community service, most notably raising $128,000 for cancer research and earning the “Woman of the Year” title in 2015 from the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

“We hate to see Shannon go and we’ll miss her, and at the same time we support her starting a different chapter in her life,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “She’s completing 11 years of incredible contributions at KXAN, and the bar is set high as we search for our next evening anchor,” Cross added.

“We would like to thank Shannon for her incredible contributions to KXAN and for her 11 years of dedication to the local Austin community,” stated Eric Lassberg, KXAN-TV Vice President and General Manager. “As a beloved member of the KXAN family, it is hard for us to see Shannon leave. She will be missed, and we wish her great success in her future endeavors.”