Harvey and its impacts on airlines this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Tropical Depression Harvey continues to churn and gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico this week, airlines are keeping a close eye on its track. In preparation for its Texas landfall, here is a list of notifications airlines are issuing to their customers:

American Airlines

If you’re traveling to/through/from:

Austin, Texas (AUS)

Beaumont / Port Arthur, Texas (BPT)

Brownsville, Texas (BRO)

College Station, Texas (CLL)

Corpus Christi, Texas (CRP)

Houston, Texas (HOU)

Houston, Texas (IAH)

Lake Charles, Louisiana (LCH)

McAllen / Mission, Texas (MFE)

San Antonio, Texas (SAT)

The change fee may be waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Bought your ticket by August 23, 2017

Are scheduled to travel August 25 – 27, 2017

Can travel August 23 – 30, 2017

Don’t change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Delta Airlines

Impacted travel dates: Aug. 25-26

Flights to/from/through:

Houston, TX – Hobby (HOU)

Houston, TX – Intercontinental (IAH)

If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destination(s) on Delta, Delta Connection®, or Delta-coded flights during the specified time periods listed.

United Airlines

Impacted travel dates: Aug. 25-27

Travel to/from/connecting through:

Austin, TX (AUS)

Brownsville, TX (BRO)

College Station, TX (CLL)

Corpus Christi, TX (CRP)

Harlingen, TX (HRL)

Houston, TX (IAH)

McAllen, TX (MFE)

San Antonio, TX (SAT)

The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before Aug. 30, 2017, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

Frontier Airlines

Impacted travel dates: Aug. 24-27

Travel to/from/through the following cities:

Austin Bergstrom International, TX (AUS)

San Antonio International, TX (SAT)

Houston Bush Intercontinental, TX (IAH)

New Orleans Louis B. Armstrong International, LA (MSY)

Customers who are ticketed to travel between Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 and Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, who purchased tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived. Travel must be completed no later than Monday, September 18, 2017. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Customers whose flights are cancelled may request a refund through our Online Refund Form.

Southwest Airlines

Impacted travel dates: Aug. 25-27

Travel to/from/through the following cities:

Austin (AUS)

Corpus Christi (CRP)

Houston (HOU)

Harlingen (HRL)

San Antonio (SAT)

Customers who are holding reservations to, from, or through the cities listed above on Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27, and want to alter their travel plans, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge. Customers who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or our mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device. Customers who did not purchase a ticket via Southwest.com can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative. Customers in the U.S. scheduled to travel internationally must call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative for assistance with rebooking.