Ex-Cowboy Tony Romo welcomes third child

Tony Romo''s third baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candice Crawford welcomed their third son Wednesday.

Romo shared the good news with a tweet. The new baby was named Jones McCoy Romo. Romo tweeted that the boy was “All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built.”

Jones joins his brothers, Rivers, 3, and Hawkins, 5. According to a People Magazine interview, Romo thought their third child was going to be a girl. 

Romo, 30, is currently working in a broadcasting role with CBS after he retired from the Cowboys back in April.

