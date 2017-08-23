Collision involving school bus in east Austin

Published:
FILE - Police car, lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police car lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A school bus was involved in a collision with a car Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

The people who were hurt have non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say whether they were students, but did confirm the bus involved was an Austin Independent School District vehicle.

The collision happened in the westbound lane of the US 290 Frontage Road and Cameron Road in east Austin around 6:31 a.m.

The car was towed and the school bus was waiting to be towed from the scene as of 7:20 a.m.

