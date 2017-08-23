Austin ISD superintendent talks health technology, Confederate names

By Published:
Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz
Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz has been making the rounds this week as school starts.

He joined KXAN News Today to talk about how the district is implementing new technology, including Chromebooks for high school students, and finding new ways to connect families with health services.

Some parents voiced concerns earlier this week about potential nursing staff changes. Cruz said while all schools still have in-house health assistants, the district hopes to help parents get information about health opportunities.

With recent discussion across the country about Confederate monuments, Cruz said AISD is beginning the process of reviewing school names with ties to the Confederacy. It will all happen on a school-by-school basis.

“It’s a conversation we’re having here in Austin, and it’s a conversation our students are having,” Cruz said. “So it’s an important time to talk to our students — understand their perspectives and understand our staff members’ as well.”

In 2016 the AISD school board voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary to Russell Lee Elementary.

