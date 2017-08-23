Audit: Safety risks are not fully considered in Austin demolitions

Demolition site where a new home is being built. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buildings being torn down to make way for new ones–it’s happening all across Austin. A newly released city audit shows safety risks involved aren’t all being taken into consideration.

Currently, the areas around South Lamar Boulevard and east Austin have the most open demolition permits for single family homes.

The audit found some properties may not even be tested for asbestos as state law requires. Another concern is the presence of lead paint. The audit states there does not appear to be any process in place to determine whether a building has lead when the city is reviewing a demolition permit application.

Other findings include the need for additional safety measures on site, like closing off a sidewalk, may not be identified before a demolition happens. And there’s no process in place to verify if a contractor is licensed.

