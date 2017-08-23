A strengthening Harvey could bring hurricane-force winds to Texas coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey are expected to redevelop Wednesday over the Gulf of Mexico and could reach the Texas coast on Friday, according to the First Warning Weather team.

After the storm reaches the coast, it will likely slow down as it potentially moves into Central Texas. That could cause heavy rainfall and even significant flooding anywhere from the coastal plans into Central Texas, and even as far east as southwestern Louisiana.

It’s possible that those living on the Texas coast could see storm surge (ocean level rise) and either tropical storm or hurricane-force winds, depending on how much this storm is able to strengthen over the warm Gulf waters.

An Air Force Reserve aircraft will fly over the area of the developing system this morning to investigate.

The most significant tropical storm locally in recent memory affected Central Texas in 2010. Tropical Storm Hermine brought 14-16″ of rain in Williamson County and 7″ at Camp Mabry. Three people died at low-water crossings.