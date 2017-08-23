17-year-old from Austin reported missing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is putting out an alert for a 17-year-old girl from Austin who is missing.

The center says Kaila Carter was last seen on Aug. 18 in Austin. Carter may be in the company of an adult man and they may still be in the Austin area.

Authorities say Carter may be in need of medical attention. She is 5-foot-3-inches and 123 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information about Kaila is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Austin Police Department at 1-512-974-5900.