Wimberley residents taking a close look at new FEMA flood insurance maps

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — With two major floods in the past couple of years, residents in Hays County are taking a close look at the new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood insurance rate maps.

On Tuesday, residents got a chance to review the preliminary maps and speak to FEMA representatives as well as insurance experts. The Flood Insurance Rate Maps provide updated flood risk information for those who live along the San Marcos and Blanco Rivers, along with the many tributaries such as Onion Creek and Bear Creek.

These new maps will show people how their flood risks may have changed over the past few years.

“We had already started this assessment before the [2015] flood had happened,” said FEMA spokesperson Diane Howe. “And then we released advisory based on elevation after the flood for recovery maps at that time — this is actually the preliminary flood insurance rate map which is the one that will replace the effective map when the process is completely finished.”

Bernice Scott Brown’s Wimberley home is now in the flood plain. Her home that overlooked the Blanco River was flooded during the Memorial Day Weekend floods.

“The water came up so fast that it broke the locked doors open and came rushing in,” recounts Brown. “We ran up the stairs and sat at the top stair and watch it come up.”

Brown said she and her husband didn’t have flood insurance because she didn’t think it would flood.

“In 1998, we had 19 inches of rain in one day and the Corps of Engineers said that was the 500-year flood,” says Brown. “It didn’t come all the way up to the house. They said that would not happen again in our lifetime. We didn’t have flood insurance… and then it did [flood].”

With the help of the Wimberley community, the Browns rebuilt their home. Now, she says she and her husband will have to take a close look at the flood insurance since it is costly.

Community leaders will also use these maps to make decisions about future developments.

“If people are trying to decide decisions about their home, if they’re rebuilding or if they’re deciding about purchasing, they may want to be looking at these maps,” continued Howe.

FEMA will hold two more open houses the rest of the week. On Wednesday, the open house will be in Luling at the Zedler Mill from 2-7 p.m. On Thursday, the open house will be in San Marcos at the city’s Activity Center on Hopkins Street from 2-7 p.m.