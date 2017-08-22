Williamson County’s Confederate monument drawing community criticism

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The growing controversy surrounding Confederate monuments across the country is expanding to Williamson County where residents plan to address the issue with county commissioners.

A 100-year-old statue of a Confederate soldier towers over Georgetown’s square, standing just outside of the county’s historic courthouse.

County residents plan to raise the issue during the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, just a day after The University of Texas removed confederate monuments from its campus.

Commissioners have considered options for the monument in the past. They considered adding a plaque addressing the reality of slavery in the county, however the issue was put on hold because it arrived on the commissioners’ desks without enough time for review before a midnight deadline. A statue of Dan Moody, the former Texas Governor and Williamson County prosecutor responsible for the first successful prosecution of the KKK in Texas, was placed on the courthouse grounds in an effort to balance the confederate monument.

Groups opposed to the monument are asking it to be moved to a nearby museum or to a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.

KXAN News will have a crew at the commissioners’ meeting and will update this story as the discussion unfolds.