AUSTIN (KXAN) — Powerball players have a shot at more than a half-billion (with a B) dollars in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The estimated jackpot has climbed to an estimated $650 million, with an estimated cash value of $411.7 million, after no tickets matched Saturday’s jackpot drawing.

Powerball Jackpot Odds are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.