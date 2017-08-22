SWAT team called to NW Austin home

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Austin Police SWAT truck (Juan Salinas/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s SWAT team was called out to a home in Northwest Austin early Tuesday morning.

According to a police dispatcher, a man with emotional problems refused to come outside of a home in the 6500 block of Sans Souci Cove at about 1:30 Tuesday morning. The SWAT team was called out around 2:30 a.m.

An Austin Police Department spokesperson is heading to the scene and will be giving out more information shortly.

The spokesperson says police assume the man has a weapon but they are not sure. It is not known how many people are inside the home.

This is a developing story. Please stay with kxan.com and KXAN News Today at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.

